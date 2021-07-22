Mercedes plans to go all-electric by the end of the decade

Germany's Daimler said Thursday that its Mercedes-Benz brand would "be ready to go all electric at the end of the decade, where market conditions allow."

It's the latest sign of how major automotive firms are gearing up for a future based around electric vehicles.

According to Daimler, from 2025 all of Mercedes-Benz' "newly launched vehicle architectures will be electric-only."

Breaking things down, Daimler explained how it planned to launch three pure-electric architectures that year: MB.EA, which will relate to medium and large passenger cars; AMG.EA, which will focus on performance vehicles; and VAN.EA, for light commercial vehicles and vans. Models based on these platforms will be electric only.

From 2025 onward, consumers will also have the option of purchasing an "all-electric alternative for every model the company makes."

"The EV shift is picking up speed — especially in the luxury segment, where Mercedes-Benz belongs," Ola Källenius, who heads up both Daimler and Mercedes-Benz, said in a statement.

"The tipping point is getting closer and we will be ready as markets switch to electric-only by the end of this decade," he added. "This step marks a profound reallocation of capital."