British fintech boss sounds the alarm about 'dangers' of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Anne Boden, CEO of Starling Bank, speaking at Web Summit 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

LONDON — Anne Boden, the CEO of British fintech start-up Starling, is worried about cryptocurrencies.

Some digital currency exchanges are "quite dangerous," Boden said, adding the finance industry should remain vigilant about fraud in the unregulated crypto market.

It comes after Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, was banned from carrying out regulated activity in the U.K. by the country's financial services watchdog.

"The industry as a whole must really be alert to the dangers of people using bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to process fraudulent payments," Boden told reporters on a call Thursday.

Founded in 2014, Starling is one of Britain's best-known challenger banks, a new breed of lenders aiming to shake up the market with online-only checking accounts. Rivals include Monzo, Revolut and Monese.

On Thursday, Starling reported a 600% jump in revenue in the 16 months ending 2021, helping the bank more than halve its losses.