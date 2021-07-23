GM issues second recall of Chevy Bolt EVs after vehicles catch fire

The Vermont State Police released this photo of the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV that caught fire on July 1, 2021 in the driveway of state Rep. Timothy Briglin, a Democrat.

General Motors has issued a second recall of its 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs after at least two of the electric vehicles that were repaired for a previous problem erupted into flames.

The automaker said Friday that officials with GM and LG Energy Solution, which supplies the vehicle's battery cells, have identified a second "rare manufacturing defect" in the EVs that increases the risk of fire. The recall covers about 69,000 of the cars globally, including nearly 51,000 in the U.S.

To fix the problem, GM said it will replace defective battery modules in the vehicles, which can be costly but will be free to owners. The automaker says the repair is different than the previous fix, which largely relied on software and, in some cases, replacement modules.

"We're working with our supplier and manufacturing teams to determine how to best expedite battery capacity for module replacement under the recall," GM spokesman Dan Flores said in an email. "These teams are working around the clock on this issue."