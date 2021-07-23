Indian eyewear start-up Lenskart plans to go public in the next three years, CEO says

Indian start-up Lenskart plans to go public within the next three years, CEO and founder Peyush Bansal told CNBC on Friday.

The company, which sells eyewear online and via retail outlets, this week announced it received $220 million in funds, led by Singapore state investor Temasek and Falcon Edge Capital. Earlier this year, Lenskart raised $95 million from global investment firm KKR. It also counts SoftBank as one of its investors.

"I think we would do an IPO in the next 24 to 36 months latest," Bansal told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"We still want to achieve a little bit more scale and grow our business in India as well as Southeast Asia. Then, we'll be ready to do IPO," he said, adding that the plan is to grow revenue to more than $500 million.

Lenskart expanded into Singapore in 2019. Bansal said Friday that he is confident the start-up can become the top player in the city-state over the next 12 to 18 months.