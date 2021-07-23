Jadon Sancho: Manchester United sign England winger from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million

Jadon Sancho is unveiled at Manchester United's Carrington Training Ground on July 23, 2021.

Manchester United have signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73m.

Sancho, whose move to Old Trafford was agreed in principle on July 1, completed a medical earlier this month after his participation at Euro 2020.

He has signed a five-year deal at United, with an option of a further year.

The 21-year-old joins the Premier League club after four years in the Bundesliga with Dortmund, where he won the German Cup in his final season and scored 50 goals across 137 appearances.

Manchester City retain a sell-on clause for their former youth-team player, whose contract in Germany was due to run until the summer of 2023.

"I'll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first-team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day," Sancho told United's official website.

"The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League.