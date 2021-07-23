Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Skechers, Boston Beer, Snap, Twitter & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell Friday:

American Express – American Express gained 3.3% after reporting quarterly earnings of $2.80 per share. That beat the consensus estimate of $1.66, with revenue above estimates as well. Results were helped by a release of credit reserves and increased spending on travel and entertainment.

Honeywell – The industrial conglomerate beat estimates by 8 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, with revenue beating estimates as well. Honeywell saw growth across all its businesses and got a boost from a rebound in areas hardest hit by the pandemic such as commercial aerospace. Honeywell also raised its full-year forecast.

Schlumberger – Schlumberger rose 2.2% after beating estimates on the top and bottom lines on a rebound in oilfield services activity. Schlumberger came in 4 cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share.

Kimberly-Clark – The consumer products maker reported quarterly profit of $1.47 per share, falling short of the $1.71 consensus estimate, with revenue roughly in line with forecasts. Kimberly-Clark also cut its full-year earnings forecast, pointing to higher input costs and continued pandemic driven volatility. Shares fell 3.7% in the premarket.

Twitter – Twitter gained 4.5% in the premarket after it beat estimates by 13 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 20 cents per share. Revenue topped Wall Street forecasts as ad sales surged 87% from a year ago. Twitter also gave an upbeat current-quarter revenue forecast.

Intel – Intel reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06, with the chip maker's revenue also scoring a beat. However, Intel also issued a forecast that disappointed some investors and also said the global chip shortage could last well into 2023. Intel shares dipped 2.2%.

Snap – Snap soared 16.7% after the social media company surprised analysts with a quarterly profit, earning an adjusted 10 cents per share amid predictions of a 1 cent per share loss. Revenue also beat estimates. Snap also reported higher-than-expected daily user metrics as well as an upbeat revenue forecast.

Skechers – Skechers surged past the 52 cent consensus estimate and reported quarterly earnings of 88 cents per share, with the footwear maker also posting better-than-expected revenue. Skechers said workers returning to offices boosted demand for its "comfort technology" offerings. Skechers rallied 7.1%.

Boston Beer – Boston Beer shares slumped 20.3% after the Sam Adams brewer cut its financial outlook for 2021, citing weaker than expected sales of its hard seltzer brands. In its most-recent quarter, Boston Beer earned $4.75 per share, well below the $6.69 consensus estimate, with revenue short of forecasts as well.

Veoneer – The Swedish auto parts maker soared 55.3% in premarket action after it agreed to be bought by Canadian rival Magna International for about $3.8 billion in cash. The deal will help Magna in its efforts to enhance its driver assistance technology. Magna shares slipped 3.1%.

Capital One Financial – Capital One earned $7.62 per share for its latest quarter, well above the $4.64 consensus estimate, and the financial services company also saw revenue come in above analyst forecasts. Results were boosted by a benefit related to credit losses. Still, Capital One shares fell 1.4% in the premarket.

VeriSign – VeriSign fell 2 cents short of consensus estimates with quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, with the domain name registrar seeing revenue roughly in line with forecasts. Shares lost 0.6%.