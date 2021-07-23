UK contact tracing app downloads spike despite fears of a 'pingdemic' as Covid cases surge

LONDON — Downloads of the U.K.'s contact tracing app surged last week, according to new data, despite widespread concerns of people being told to self-isolate amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

The NHS Covid-19 app was downloaded 161,000 times in the week of July 11-17, according to figures from analytics firm App Annie, up from 131,000 in the previous week and 137,000 from June 27-July 3.

Meanwhile, weekly active users — defined as anyone who opens the app in a given week — held at 14.7 million in the weeks of July 11-17 and July 4-10, up from 14.4 million from June 27-July 3.

This does not mean everyone using the app had its contact tracing feature enabled. Some may have disabled the feature.

Nevertheless, it shows engagement with the app is still strong despite fears more people are deleting it to avoid self-isolation.

"Downloads have spiked when there is an announcement hinging on using the app, and then they tend to taper back, but usage has remained strong week on week," Lexi Sydow, App Annie's head of market insights, told CNBC.

"Ultimately, usage will be a better metric of how people are actually engaging with the app."

Millions of Brits could be pinged by the app over the summer, after the country lifted its remaining Covid restrictions and as the number of infections in the country has climbed.

More than 1.1 million people in England and Wales have been pinged by the app over the last two weeks.

Last Friday, the U.K. reported more than 50,000 new cases for the first time since mid-January. Daily cases have fallen somewhat since but are still in the tens of thousands.