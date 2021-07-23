Treasury yields climb, 10-year Treasury tops 1.28% ahead of PMI data

Treasury yields climbed on Friday morning, with the 10-year rate topping 1.28%, ahead of the release of July's flash purchasing managers' index readings.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 1 basis point, climbing to 1.281% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 1 basis point, rising to 1.917%. Yields move inversely to prices and a basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage points.