Another group of U.S.-listed China stocks are plunging as Beijing regulators crack down

Chinese private educational company New Oriental logo seen in Shanghai.

BEIJING — Two U.S.-listed Chinese education stocks plunged more than 40% in pre-market trading Friday after reports of a government crackdown on the sector that included bans on foreign investment.

TAL Education shares fell 51% in extended, early-hours trading. New Oriental Education and Technology shares dropped about 47%.

The reports come as Chinese authorities stepped up restrictions in recent months on the private education industry, and increased scrutiny on domestic companies listing overseas in the U.S.

Caixin, a major Chinese financial news site, reported Friday that new Chinese government restrictions on the education sector were starting to be implemented in Beijing and other cities nationwide.

Copies of the policy document were circulating online Friday afternoon.

Educational training institutions are banned from raising money through stock listings, while foreign capital cannot invest, according to a copy of the Chinese-language document seen and translated by CNBC. It was dated July 19 as issued from the top executive body — the State Council — and the Chinese Communist Party's central committee.

CNBC has not independently verified the document.