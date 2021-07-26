American Airlines warns about fuel shortages around the country, ask pilots to conserve

An American Airlines plane takes off in front of the control tower at the Miami International Airport on June 16, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

American Airlines on Monday warned pilots about fuel delivery delays at certain midsize airports and asked them to save fuel when possible.

The carrier said airlines, including American, have experienced the supply shortages due to a lack of truck drivers, trucks and fuel supply.

"American Airlines station jet fuel delivery delays initially affected mostly western U.S. cities, but are now being reported at American stations across the country. Delivery delays are expected to continue through mid-August," according to a company memo, which was reviewed by CNBC.

The airline said flights will carry additional fuel into airports affected by shortages, a procedure known as tankering.

"As our country continues to face multiple challenges, let's work together as a team to operate reliably, safely and as efficiently as possible," the memo said.

American didn't immediately comment.



