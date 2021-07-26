Senators hope to forge ahead with bipartisan infrastructure bill this week

(L-R) U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Sen. Jon Tester (R-MT) and Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) arrive at the U.S. Capitol after a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on June 24, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The Senate faces a time crunch to pass President Joe Biden's sweeping agenda, as senators try this week to finalize and advance a bipartisan infrastructure package.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers aim to release as soon as Monday a bill that would put $579 billion in new funds into transportation, broadband and utilities. Disputes over issues including transit funding have prevented senators from finalizing the legislation.

"We're about 90 percent of the way there," Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, the lead GOP negotiator, told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. He added that he feels "good about getting it done this week," and pointed to transit money as the biggest roadblock toward a deal.

Democratic senators and White House officials have sent the GOP side a counteroffer that would address all remaining sticking points, NBC News reported Monday. It is unclear if Republicans will accept the proposal.

Republicans voted against advancing the framework in the Senate last week while the group tried to finish the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., can bring up the procedural vote again once senators release the legislation.

Democratic leaders are rushing to pass both the infrastructure plan and a second partisan bill that would invest in child care, education and efforts to curb climate change. Biden views both pieces of his agenda as vital to boosting the economy and creating a stronger social safety net as the U.S. emerges from the wreckage of the coronavirus pandemic.