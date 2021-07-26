California is requiring proof of Covid vaccination for state employees

Nurse Eon Walk administers the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic hosted by Mothers in Action and operated by the Los Angeles County of Public Health on July 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

California will require state employees and some health-care workers to show proof of Covid-19 or face mandatory weekly testing, top state officials said Monday.

The program will require evidence of vaccination from all state employees by Aug. 2. Any state employees who remain unvaccinated by that date will be required to produce a negative Covid test at least once a week. Healthcare workers in outpatient settings like dental offices will also be required to take a Covid test once a week.

"State offices and state employees are providing critical services across the state and we believe this is a way to ensure that continuity of government is protected and state employees will be working in a safe environment to continue to provide services to California," the state's Human Resources department said.

In state health care facilities, employees who work in a hospital setting will be required to show proof of a Covid vaccine or produce negative Covid tests two times a week. Those who remain unvaccinated are recommended to wear N95 masks during work.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently introduced similar guidance for municipal employees and health-care workers, NBC New York reported. All personnel who fail to submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 13 must take a coronavirus test every week, and all unvaccinated employees must wear a mask at work beginning Aug. 2.