Op-ed: America can help itself by assisting these Covid-racked nations

People celebrate in the street after Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the suspension of parliament and the dismissal of the prime minister in Tunis on July 25, 2021, after a day of nationwide protest.

Tunisia and Indonesia, two of the world's leading Muslim-majority democracies, are facing devastating outbreaks of Covid. They're being pummeled by the delta variant and left defenseless due to a scarcity of reliable vaccines. They need American help urgently, and it would serve our own interests to provide it.

At a time when America's reputation among Arabs and Muslims more broadly is often associated with selling weapons and propping up dictators, the American government and private philanthropists have a unique opportunity to save lives and put our money where our values are.

Now a year and a half into the pandemic's destruction, cries for help from far-off countries can easily fall on deaf American ears in what can feel like an arbitrary decision in a grim process of triage. But the plights of Tunisia and Indonesia deserve special attention because of the extremity of their nightmares and their outsized political significance

Early this month, Tunisia's health ministry admitted that its health care system had "collapsed," overwhelmed by a "catastrophic" wave. As a Tunisian friend tells us, "the delta variant is ravaging our friends and communities," with patients left to die outside hospitals that are forced to "make the horrific choice of shutting [their] doors to new patients."

At this writing, Tunisia's deaths per million outstrip any other country of more than a few million citizens. Last April, when Italy was the first European country whose medical capacities were overwhelmed by Covid, Tunisia responded by sending its own military medical team to offer support.

By official numbers, Indonesia passed Brazil a week and a half ago as the country with the most daily reported deaths, despite its vaccination efforts that were initially fueled primarily by Chinese-made vaccines. Sadly, Indonesia's death rate is still climbing.

Even worse, due to sporadic testing and reportage, experts believe that Indonesia's official caseload reflects only a fraction of the country's true devastation. According to the Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Indonesia's estimated caseload per day is over 1.2 million, compared to an all-time peak of approximately 706,000 in the U.S. — despite Indonesia's population being 20% smaller than the United States.

In a disturbing recent development, both Tunisia and Indonesia have been experiencing harrowing spikes in the number of children suffering. The president of the Tunisian Society of Pediatrics reported that Tunisia registered 3,000 positive tests among children in a single week, and several deaths among infants. In Indonesia, hundreds of children have perished over the past few weeks as the country endures the highest Covid child mortality rate in the world. Two weeks ago, half of the more than 150 children who lost their lives to the virus in Indonesia were below the age of five.

The Muslim world's aspirations for democracy are pinned to a large degree on the fate of these two suffering nations. Indonesia is home to the world's largest Muslim population, and is the world's third largest democracy after India and the U.S. Though Tunisia has a much smaller population, the Arab Spring began there. It is the only country to have achieved a functioning democracy from the mass movements that followed.