Trump friend Tom Barrack heckled as a 'traitor' as he shows up for arraignment on federal charges

Thomas Barrack, a close adviser to former President Donald Trump and chair of his inaugural committee, arrives for a court appearance at the U.S. District Court of Eastern District of New York on July 26, 2021 in Downtown Brooklyn in New York City.

Private equity investor Thomas Barrack got the Paul Manafort-Roger Stone treatment when he showed up at federal court in New York on Monday for arraignment on charges of illegally lobbying his friend ex-President Donald Trump for the United Arab Emirates.

The 74-year-old Barrack was greeted by a man hoisting a sign saying "Traitor" in big black letters he entered the courthouse in Brooklyn.

That's the same message — wielded by what appeared to be the same guy — that often greeted Trump's 2016 campaign chief Manafort and his ally Stone, the controversial Republican political operative, during their own federal criminal cases, which all ended in convictions.

Those convictions later were voided when Trump pardoned both men shortly before leaving office.

Asked by a reporter how he would plead at this arraignment, Barrack replied, "Guys, I know you're just doing your job — I'll talk to you on the way out."

Barrack, who plans to plead not guilty in the case, had been jailed without bond until last Friday, when a federal judge ordered him released on a $250 million bond, one of the largest criminal bails in history.

That bond was secured by $5 million cash, more than $21 million in securities, and Barrack's home in California.

Since his release, Barrack has had to stay, per the judge's order, in the company of his lawyers. He also was fitted with an electronic bracelet, which has GPS monitoring.

Prosecutors in a detention memo last week had raised concerns that Barrack might flee to avoid the charges, given his holding of Lebanese citizenship and his access to a private jet.