5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021.

Shares of General Electric jumped more than 3.5% in premarket trading, after the struggling conglomerate exceeded estimates with second-quarter earnings and revenue. GE also said Tuesday it expects 2021 free cash flow to be $3.5 billion to $5 billion, up from its prior forecast of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion. Free cash flow is closely watched by investors as a sign of the health of a company's operations and ability to repay debt.

Shares of United Parcel Service dropped about 2% in the premarket, after the delivery giant on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat estimates . Under CEO Carol Tome, UPS has been reining in costs and focusing on high-margin packages under her "better not bigger" strategy.

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), with Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and members of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol speak to reporters after meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 1, 2021.

The House select committee investigating the deadly pro-Trump invasion of the U.S. Capitol will hold its first hearing Tuesday. The panel will hear directly from four law enforcement officers about their struggles to defend the Capitol from the mob. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who was ousted from GOP leadership after refusing to stop criticizing Donald Trump for falsely claiming the 2020 election was rigged, is one of two Republicans appointed to the committee. The other Republican is Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi previously rejected two of GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's picks for the committee — combative Trump supporters Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana.

