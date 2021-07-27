World's 20 best airlines are named by air safety website

Travelers who are on the fence about flying again may want to check out a new list of the world's best airlines.

The airline safety website AirlineRatings.com published its list of "Top Airlines in the World," which traditionally ranks carriers by safety, in-flight service, passenger comfort and flight routes.

But this year, new judging criteria are shaking up the rankings. For the first time, airlines are being judged in part by how they responded to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

"Covid impacted the ratings in two ways," said AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas. "Airlines had to be Covid-compliant to our standards to be considered, and we deleted profitability as a criterion this year."