CNBC Pro

ARK Invest's Cathie Wood dumps more Chinese stocks amid crackdown

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Share
Cathie Wood
Source: CNBC

ARK Invest's Cathie Wood is selling Chinese stocks in droves amid a crackdown in Beijing.

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProTop investor and author Charles Ellis talks meme stocks, crypto and how anyone can beat the market
Yun Li
watch now
VIDEO03:38
CNBC ProApple, Amazon, AMD — Halftime traders on their favorites ahead of earnings
Natalie Zhang
CNBC ProCramer says the Robinhood IPO will test "the real craziness of this market'
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More