ECB's Holzmann says central bank's new policy guidance was a 'step too far'

LONDON — Another member of the European Central Bank has expressed "reservations" about the latest policy statement made by the Frankfurt-based institution, further highlighting the division within the central bank.

"I had, like Mr. Weidmann and Mr. Wunsch reservations with the proposal," Robert Holzmann, governor of the Austrian Central Bank and a hawkish member of the ECB's Governing Council, told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" Tuesday, mentioning his German and Belgian colleagues.

His words follow last week's announcement that the ECB will pursue a "persistently accommodative" stance — meaning interest rates will remain at low levels for the foreseeable future.

The ECB said in a statement that it expects interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it sees inflation in line with the target of 2% "well ahead" of the end of its forecast horizon. It was seen as a dovish stance and disgruntled hawks at the bank that believe that it's committing to stimulus for too long.

According to Holzmann, this statement went "a step too far".

"We would have wished a different guidance, which doesn't bind us too long in the future, in order to stay agile, and ready in case inflation requires an earlier liftoff," he said, indicating that as a result of the new guidance rates might not change before 2025.

Speaking to CNBC last week, ECB member Pierre Wunsch, also a noted hawk, confirmed he had voted against the latest guidance on interest rates, saying he was reluctant to commit to a potential five or six-year time horizon of further stimulus. Media reports also suggested that German Central Bank Governor Jens Weidmann also voted against the new guidance.

There has always been somewhat of a divide within the ECB, between members who are keen to keep monetary stimulus and those that are more skeptical about intervention. Concerns about the future of inflation seem to be reigniting that old divide.