Many states are holding lotteries with cash or other prizes to boost vaccination rates. Here's how much winners could owe in taxes

It can literally pay to get a Covid-19 vaccine in some places.

Many states across the country are offering lottery prizes to boost the number of residents who inoculate themselves against the virus. If you are among the winners, just don't forget the taxman.

"Generally, when people win a lottery, they should make themselves familiar with their tax liability, whether it's for cash or noncash prizes," Tax Foundation senior policy analyst Ulrik Boesen said.

Over the last few months, state officials around the U.S. have rolled out initiatives aimed at enticing individuals to sign up for the Covid shot. Last week, Missouri — with just 40.8% of its residents fully vaccinated as of Friday — joined the other two dozen or so states that have turned to prizes to help deliver more vaccinations.

Missouri plans to give 900 vaccinated individuals either $10,000 in cash or that amount in an education savings account (for winners under age 18), through random drawings starting Aug. 13.

Other states have already doled out a variety of prizes. West Virginia, for instance, has given out five $1 million prizes, as well as lifetime hunting or fishing licenses, pickup trucks, rifles and shotguns. In Maryland — whose vaccine lottery ended in early July — a $40,000 prize was handed out every day for roughly five weeks in addition to one $400,000 prize. Michigan said it will give out a $2 million prize, in addition to other cash awards.