This food delivery giant is down over 20% in 2021. An investor says enough is enough

An employee makes a pizza next to a Just Eat Plc branded delivery bag in the kitchen of The Fat Pizza takeaway pizza restaurant in Southend-on-Sea, U.K., on Thursday, Dec 19, 2019.

LONDON — Just Eat Takeaway.com is one of Europe's biggest food delivery companies, with a market value of $17.8 billion. But one shareholder thinks the Grubhub owner should be worth a lot more.

"JET's deeply flawed communication has made it the worst-performing online food delivery stock over the past two years despite strong operational performance," Cat Rock Capital said Tuesday. The company holds a 4.2% stake in Just Eat Takeaway.

Amsterdam-listed shares of JET are down about 22% this year, which German rival Delivery Hero has fallen around 2%.

Cat Rock Capital said JET's revenue multiple was weaker than that of competitors. It said DoorDash, which is expected to generate a similar amount of sales as JET's this year, is worth more than four times as much as its European counterpart.

JET was formed last year as a result of a merger between Britain's Just Eat and Dutch operator Takeaway.com. The combined online takeout app subsequently went on to acquire U.S.-based Grubhub, beating a rival takeover bid from Uber.

Cat Rock Capital said JET was itself vulnerable to a takeover from a competitor — and it wouldn't be at a favorable price.

"Just Eat Takeaway.com is a fantastic business with #1 positions in many of the world's most valuable online food delivery markets and a long runway for growth," said Alex Captain, founder and managing partner of Cat Rock Capital.