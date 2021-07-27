U.S. will conduct airstrikes in Afghanistan against the Taliban as foreign forces withdraw

A picture taken on January 13, 2020, during a press tour organised by the US-led coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State group, shows US army drones at the Ain al-Asad airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar. Ayman Henna | AFP | Getty Images

WASHINGTON – The United States will maintain a steady drumbeat of airstrikes in Afghanistan as foreign forces exit the country amid rapid battlefield advances by the Taliban. "The United States has increased airstrikes in the support of Afghan forces over the last several days, and we're prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks if the Taliban continue their attacks," wrote U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie in a statement. Mckenzie, the combatant commander who oversees America's wars in the Middle East, told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani over the weekend that the U.S. would continue to provide airstrikes but made no promise about what will happen after Aug. 31.

Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., commander of the U.S. Central Command testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee during its hearing on the "U.S. Central Command and U.S. Africa Command in review of the Defense Authorization Request for FY2022 and the Future Years Defense Program in Washington on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Caroline Brehman | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

"I reassured the government that we are continuing to provide airstrikes in defense of ANDSF forces under attack by the Taliban, contract logistics support both here in Kabul and over-the-horizon in the region, funding for them, intelligence sharing and advising and assisting through security consultations at the strategic level," McKenzie wrote. Last week, the Pentagon confirmed media reports of overnight airstrikes against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby would not provide further details about the strikes, including what type of aircraft was used. The strikes reflect Washington's intentions to continue supporting Afghan forces with combat aircraft until U.S. forces withdraw next month. In April, President Joe Biden ordered the full withdrawal of approximately 3,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, effectively ending America's longest war. Earlier this month, Biden gave an updated timeline and said that the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end by Aug. 31.

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General. Mark Milley participates in a news briefing at the Pentagon May 6, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. Alex Wong | Getty Images