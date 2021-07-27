U.S. sells one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album forfeited by 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli

A one-of-a-kind album by the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan that was once owned by notorious "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli finally has been sold by the U.S. government, three years after Shkreli forfeited the record as part of his conviction for securities fraud.

The buyer and the sale price of the album, "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," were not revealed Tuesday by prosecutors, who cited a confidentiality provision in the contract.

But the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office in a press release noted, "Proceeds from the sale of the Album will be applied to satisfy the outstanding balance owed on the Forfeiture Money Judgment."

Shkreli, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence for his August 2017 criminal conviction in Brooklyn federal court, had been ordered to surrender the unique album to satisfy at least a fraction of a forfeiture judgment of about $7.4 million.

Shkreli, 38, bought the Wu-Tang Clan album at auction for a reported $2 million in 2015 — giving him the only copy of the record, and allowing the New York City resident total control of whether anyone else could listen to the music on it.