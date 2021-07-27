Here's what every major Tesla analyst says about its second-quarter earnings

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
Johannessen-Koppitz | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Telsa's second quarter saw the company pass $1 billion in net profit for the first time and beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, but top Wall Street analysts had a tepid reaction to the report.
The automaker reported on Monday afternoon net income of $1.14 billion for the period, its most profitable quarter on record. That equates to $1.45 in adjusted earnings per share on $11.96 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for 98 cents in earnings per share on $11.30 billion in revenue.