This $875 crypto mining rig went viral on TikTok, but it's not very lucrative

Idan Abada is on a mission to democratize bitcoin mining. As far as he's concerned, minting new coin isn't just for the pros. His message appears to be resonating with the masses. Abada, who lives in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, posted a video of himself using free Starbucks electricity to run an $875 mini bitcoin mining rig. The post has since gone viral on TikTok, with 2.6 million views and counting. The rig looks a whole lot different than a warehouse packed with rows of whirling ASICs – an image which has come to be synonymous with crypto mining. Instead, Abada's miner is relatively simple: it consists of a multi-port USB hub, a mounted mini fan, and ten USB-sticks, each containing two Bitmain-manufactured ASIC mining chips. "It's one of the easiest miners to set up and run, because all you need is a computer or a laptop," explained Abada. "It's powered by USB, and that's pretty much it. Everyone can become a miner and be a part of the crypto world."

An $875 mining rig

Abada started mining bitcoin in his room in a shared house in 2015 – where he agreed with roommates to pay extra for electricity – and in 2017, he opened up his own shop. "I noticed it was really hard to buy equipment for mining bitcoin, so I created BitcoinMerch.com," said Abada. "At first, it was just me selling some cables and very basic equipment." The company now offers customers all the hardware you would need to get into mining. Research firm Technavio expects the overall market for global crypto mining hardware to grow by $2.8 billion from 2020 to 2024. Abada says his business has grown exponentially in the last four years, as interest in crypto has ballooned. Abada says Bitcoin Merch sales have hit $428,000 so far this year, up 355% from 2020. One of the top sellers on Bitcoin Merch is the NewPac – the main component of the rig featured in Abada's viral TikTok video. "We have sold thousands, and when we get more, they run out quick," he said. Abada says that Missouri-based GekkoScience took apart a big miner from China and re-purposed the parts for the NewPac. Each of the mini-USB rigs has two ASIC chips, so all in, the $875 rig has 20 chips. However, even though this consumer-grade rig was made from parts harvested from a Chinese miner, Abada says the two are fundamentally different. For one, his budget rig is a lot quieter than the industrial-grade bitcoin miners. "It's not loud, so you can run it next to your desk. That's a huge benefit," explained Abada. "With industrial miners, you need a warehouse, you need power lines, you need the cooling, it's a whole thing. If you try to run one out of your house, it's going to be so loud you won't be able to sleep in that house anymore," he said. But his rig is also a lot less powerful.

Two important factors when determining the output of a rig are how much power it consumes and how much hashing power it produces. Hashing power, or hashrate, is an industry term used to quantify the amount of computing power a rig contributes to the overall bitcoin network. "The downside is that this rig has a very low hashrate," said Abada. That means this machine will trend toward producing less bitcoin than competing rigs. "These USB miners tend to be much less energy efficient than a traditional ASIC," explained bitcoin mining engineer Brandon Arvanaghi.

