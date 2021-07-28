CNBC Pro

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Apple, Tesla, GE, MGM & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Jeff Kowalsky | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProTeladoc downgraded by Deutsche Bank as stock slides after earnings
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProTop apparel stocks including Nike and Lululemon are ready to climb, Cowen says
Jesse Pound39 min ago
CNBC ProBaird initiates Chewy at outperform, says e-commerce stock can jump more than 20%
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More