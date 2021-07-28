The Fed decision and Chair Jerome Powell's press conference — live updates & analysis

Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday updated investors and economists on how they are thinking about inflation and employment in the United States. The central bank decided not to raise interest rates from near zero nor adjust the pace at which it buys government bonds each month.

Investors will likely pay close attention to how Chairman Jerome Powell characterizes the economic outlook given the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 and its timeline for tapering its monthly bond purchases.

Powell has said that officials will maintain those purchases until they had achieved "substantial further progress" toward their goals of low unemployment and inflation reaching their 2% goal.