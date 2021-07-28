Ford says reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup top 120,000

DETROIT – Ford Motor's upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup is already attracting potentially new customers to the automaker.

The company on Wednesday said it has received more than 120,000 reservations for the vehicle since its debut in May. Of which, about 75%, or 90,000, are new to Ford, according to the company.

While the reservations are non-binding and only require a $100 deposit, such a high percentage of potential new buyers is impressive for any vehicle as well as sales expectations.

A big chunk of those reservations could end up as sales. Ford last month said it has converted about 66% of the 190,000 reservations for its recently launched Bronco SUV to orders.