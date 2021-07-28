Should you be wearing a mask again? Here's a map of the Covid hot spots subject to the CDC's new mask guidance

A person wears a mask while walking in Grand Central Terminal on July 27, 2021 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that fully vaccinated Americans start wearing masks indoors again in places with high Covid-19 transmission rates as nationwide infection levels are once again on the rise. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters Tuesday that masks should be worn in public, indoor settings by everyone, including fully vaccinated people, in areas "with substantial and high transmission." But what exactly is "high" or "substantial" transmission, and where are the areas the CDC is concerned about? The agency uses a two measures to group U.S. counties into four levels of community transmission: the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the percent of Covid tests that are positive over the past week.

If a county has reported 50 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period or has a positivity rate of 8% to 10%, it falls into the "substantial transmission" tier, while those reporting 100 cases or more per 100,000 or have a positivity rate of at least 10% are labeled as "high transmission." Those are the two groups for which the CDC recommends mask-wearing. The CDC says 1,495 counties fall into the highest transmission grouping and another 548 counties in the "substantial" tier — the areas where masks should be worn inside restaurants, businesses, any public space. Those counties combined make up 225 million Americans, according to a CNBC analysis of CDC data, or about two-thirds of the U.S. population. The counties with moderate transmission, which aren't subject to the CDC's advisory, make up another 31% of the population while just over 1% of Americans live in counties with low transmission rates, according to the CDC's criteria, which is current as of July 27. Federal health officials still believe fully vaccinated individuals represent a very small amount of transmission. Still, the more contagious delta variant means some vaccinated people could be carrying higher levels of the virus than previously understood and potentially transmit it to others just as easily as unvaccinated individuals, Walensky said. There are at least three states where every county falls within the CDC's mask advisory: Florida, Louisiana and Arkansas.