WHO doesn’t recommend Covid booster doses right now, citing lack of data

Student Jack Herrington receives a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on the campus of the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee, July 22, 2021.

The World Health Organization doesn't recommend Covid-19 booster shots "at this time," the group's top vaccine doctor said Wednesday, citing a lack of data on their effectiveness.

Dr. Kate O'Brien, WHO's director of immunization, vaccines and biologicals, said the organization is still researching whether a booster shot is needed to increase protection against highly contagious mutations of the coronavirus.

Executives from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, which make the three Covid vaccines authorized for use in the U.S., have all said Americans would eventually need a booster following their first series of vaccinations. Pfizer plans to submit it's application to U.S. regulators for a booster dose in August, the company said earlier Wednesday.

"We're very clear on this, there's not enough information to provide a recommendation at this point," O'Brien said in a Q&A interview posted on the organization's social media accounts. "Again, this is a very hot topic, and there's a lot of research going on to be able to provide an evidence-based recommendation," O'Brien said.