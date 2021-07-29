‘Not clear yet’ if booster shots of Covid vaccine are needed, AstraZeneca CEO says

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe," Pascal Soriot said the company did not have a "precise answer" on whether booster shots would be needed.

AstraZeneca is not yet sure whether a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine will be necessary for continued protection against the virus, the company's CEO told CNBC Thursday.

"There are two dimensions to this immunity — antibodies [which] decline over time, but the second, very important dimension of vaccination is the so-called T-cells. They tend to protect people against severe disease, but they also provide durability," Soriot explained.

"With the technology we use, we have very high production of T-cells. We're hoping we can have a durable vaccine that protects for a long period of time. So whether we will need a third booster or not is not clear yet, only time will tell."

T-cells are a kind of white blood cell that play different roles in defending the body against an invading virus. For instance, they may attack the pathogen or support different white blood cells in the production of antibodies.

Antibodies prevent viruses from invading cells, but don't last as long as T-cells.

Soriot added that the only way to be sure whether booster shots would really be needed was to watch whether the vaccine's efficacy declined over time.

"We know that [our vaccine] has a decline of antibodies [over time] — we haven't seen yet a decline of efficacy but it's a bit early to judge, only time will tell, and I hope the T-cells will provide this durable, long-term protection."

On Wednesday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC's "The Exchange" the company was "very, very confident" that a third dose of its vaccine would provide enough immunity to protect against the faster spreading delta variant of Covid.