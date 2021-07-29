Congressional proposal would limit when retirees must return pension overpayments

For some retirees, getting a large pension payment can become a big problem.

Let's say a pension plan mistakenly has been paying a participant too much and requires the person to pay back the money, typically through reduced future payments. That can cause many a retiree a lot of hardship. However, a congressional proposal aims to minimize when that happens and how much participants can be on the hook for.

"There are some plans that really go after retirees to try to restore this money, even though it's the plan's fault that the person was overpaid in the first place," said Anna Tabor, director of the Pension Action Center at the University of Massachusetts Boston. "If you're trying to make ends meet and then someone out of the blue says 'oh sorry, you owe us $50,000,' it's devastating."

More from Personal Finance:

Consumer losses top $500 million due to Covid-related fraud

What to know before adding cryptocurrency to your portfolio

These summer activities can impact next year's tax situation

Roughly one-third of older adults receive income from a pension plan, according to the Pension Rights Center. The median private pension benefit for those age 65 or older was $10,788 annually in 2019.

Pension calculations can be complicated, said David Godofsky, chairman of the retirement and insurance committee at the law firm of Alston & Bird.

"It's a relatively common phenomenon to see that an error has occurred in calculating somebody' s pension," Godofsky said. "Sometimes the person is underpaid and the error is caught and the payment is increased.

"But sometimes someone is overpaid."