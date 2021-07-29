Hate crime laws across the U.S. lack uniformity in addressing violence, civil rights report says

People hold placards during a "Stop Asian Hate" rally, following the deadly shootings, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., March 20, 2021.

Hate crime laws in the U.S. are inconsistent and limited in addressing bias-motivated violence, according to a report released by civil rights advocates in the wake of a rise in anti-Asian hate during the pandemic.

The report, released Wednesday by the Movement Advancement Project, conducts a nationwide review of hate crime laws to reveal their variances and flaws in responding to crimes based on biases against racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and disabled individuals, among others.

While the laws intend to protect these vulnerable communities, the report says they are less effective in doing so due to bias in the criminal justice system.

"We need to improve our hate crime laws and engage in broader solutions to reducing hate in our country. Like any law, hate crime laws alone won't fix a problem as large as rising hate violence," Ineke Mushovic, executive director of Movement Advancement Project, said in a statement accompanying the report.

The discussion about hate crimes gained new momentum following a reported surge of anti-Asian and anti-Semitic violence over the past year. In particular, the report highlighted the uptick in racially-motivated crimes targeting Asian American and Pacific Islanders, or AAPI, during the pandemic.

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism reported a 150% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes from 2019 to 2020, based on police statistics from the country's 16 largest cities, the report noted.

While racism towards AAPI is nothing new in the U.S., the report alleged that former President Donald Trump's inflammatory rhetoric about the coronavirus helped fuel the increase.

The report also cited the spa shootings in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this year where a man killed eight people, most of whom were women of Asian descent. The man pleaded guilty to four of the murders on Tuesday, and received a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Despite Georgia enacting a hate law just a year before the shootings, a prosecutor on the case has not linked a hate motivation to the murders.