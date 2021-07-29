Huawei launches new smartphones without 5G as U.S. sanctions, chip shortage bite

Huawei on Thursday unveiled its new P50 smartphone range, which lacks support for super-fast 5G internet, as the Chinese tech giant grapples with both U.S. sanctions and a global chip shortage.

The company is launching two models: the P50 and a more expensive P50 Pro. Huawei's P series is mainly known for its cutting edge camera tech, and the P50 line-up builds on that with two huge circular camera units.

On the P50, the main camera module has three lenses: a 50-megapixel large sensor, a 40MP monochrome lens and a 13MP super-wide angle lens. The second one uses a 64MP telephoto lens capable of 3.5x optical zoom. Huawei says this lets users zoom in 200x.

However, neither model supports 5G mobile networks, instead coming with a 4G chipset from Qualcomm. It's a sign of how trade curbs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration continue to impact the firm.

Last year, Washington introduced restrictions which meant foreign manufacturers using U.S. technology would need to get a license to sell semiconductors to Huawei. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, had warned Huawei could run out of its own high-end Kirin chips, which are manufactured by Taiwanese firm TSMC.