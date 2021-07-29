Are you paying too much in investment fees? Many investors just don't know, survey shows

There appears to be a lack of understanding among investors about some of the fees they pay.

Nearly half (47%) of investors mistakenly think the cost of investments like mutual funds and exchange traded funds generally are included in the fee they pay to their advisor or online investing platform, a study from State Street Global Advisors shows. Among those working with an advisor, the share stands at 60%.

"There are other fees in addition to paying an advisor," said Brie Williams, head of practice management at State Street Global Advisors. "Depending on the investments, some will have fees associated with them."

More from Personal Finance:

Consumer losses from Covid-related fraud top $500 million

Here’s why you need to insure your next trip

How to tap your house for cash as home prices soar

The older an investor is, the less likely the person is to think the cost of mutual funds and ETFs are included in their advisory fee, the State Street study showed. While 71% of millennials share that incorrect assumption, the numbers are lower among Generation X (51%) and baby boomers (36%).

"We encourage all individual investors to take the time to understand what the expenses they pay are, regardless of whether there's an advisory relationship or not," Williams said.

The fees paid for investments and management of them have been falling for some time, generally due to competition from the emergence of lower-cost options. What you pay matters, because it takes a bite out of money that otherwise would be in your account to continue growing. The bigger the yearly expense, the bigger the hit to your earnings over time.