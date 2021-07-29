Still waiting on a Social Security benefit application or new card? New report shows how Covid-19 has delayed mail processing

The Covid-19 pandemic prompted the Social Security Administration to suspend in-person services in March 2020.

Now, a new report from the Social Security Office of the Inspector General finds that the agency is still behind with regard to processing some mailed applications and requests for Social Security cards.

As part of its investigation, the Office of the Inspector General had visited 73 locations, including field offices, program service centers and Social Security card centers, as of July 28.

More from Personal Finance:

Inflation could prompt large Social Security cost-of-living adjustment

IRS sends another 1.5 million refunds, adjusting for 2020 unemployment

Here are your best moves while the Fed keeps rates near zero

What it found was "inadequate internal controls over mail processing," according to the report released on Thursday.

For example, one program service center still had more than 9,000 unprocessed documents dating back to November 2020. Some of those documents were necessary to confirm eligibility for benefit payments.

One field office had 677 unprocessed applications dating back to July 2020.

Replacement Social Security cards were also held up, with one Social Security card center having more than 9,000 unprocessed applications since May 2021.