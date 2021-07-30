Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist was once linked to an alleged plot to oust Duterte

Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz wins the gold medal in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 26, 2021. Vincenzo Pinto | AFP | Getty Images

Two years before Philippine weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the country's first ever Olympic gold medal, she was linked to an alleged plot to oust President Rodrigo Duterte. Diaz, who won the historic gold medal at the Tokyo Games on Monday, had found her name among many others in a chart released in May 2019 by Duterte's spokesman at that time. The spokesman said those listed on the chart were involved in a conspiracy to discredit Duterte and boost the chances of opposition politicians at an impending election. The spokesman later said Diaz, who was then preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, was not part of the alleged plot against Duterte. He said her name only appeared as part of a network of one of the plot's alleged masterminds, and reportedly blamed the media for concluding that Diaz was directly involved.

Just forget them, you already have the gold. Gold is gold. And it would be good for you to just let bygones be bygones and dwell solely on your victory ... Rodrigo Duterte Philippine president

The 2019 incident resurfaced this week after Diaz won the Olympic gold, and Duterte on Wednesday told her in a call "let bygones be bygones." Official newswire Philippine News Agency reported that the president asked Diaz to forget the "unpleasant things" between her and the government. "Just forget them, you already have the gold. Gold is gold. And it would be good for you to just let bygones be bygones and dwell solely on your victory, together with your family and of course with the nation," Duterte reportedly said. Diaz had feared for her and her family's safety after she was linked to the alleged ouster plot, as some people named in the diagram were targeted by the government and some even ended up being killed, reported Philippine online news site Rappler. The Olympic champion said in an interview this week with Philippine broadcaster ABS-CBN News that she would forgive those who threatened her life back then. She added that she no longer needs an apology from Duterte's former spokesman Salvador Panelo, who released the diagram with her name on it, the broadcaster reported.

'Ouster plot matrix'

In addition to Diaz, the names of dozens of journalists, human rights lawyers and opposition politicians appeared in the chart that Panelo revealed in 2019. The diagram, along with a few others released by the Duterte government, became known locally as "ouster plot matrix." Panelo said then that Duterte had received "intelligence information" about the alleged plot and "validated" the diagram, according to the Philippine News Agency. Some individuals and organizations named in the diagrams — many of them critics of the Duterte government — denied the allegations and slammed the presidential office for vilifying them. Duterte has frequently portrayed his critics as enemies since coming to power in 2016.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gives a speech at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on June 1, 2017. Noel Celis | AFP | Getty Images