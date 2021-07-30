MLB suspends Nationals player Starlin Castro for 30 games, team will release him for domestic violence policy violation

Washington Nationals second baseman Starlin Castro (13) during the Major League baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals on June 22, 2021 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphis, PA.

The Washington Nationals on Friday said they will release infielder Starlin Castro after he completes a 30-game unpaid suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

The Nationals' announcement came right after the 31-year-old Castro's suspension was imposed by MLB.

"We take all allegations of abuse and harassment very seriously," the Nationals said in a statement about the Castro, who is a four-time All-Star. "We fully support the Commissioner's decision and will be releasing Starlin Castro upon the completion of his suspension."

The Nationals had signed Castro to a two-year contract in January 2020.

Team manager Mike Rizzo last week had said that "I do not plan on having him back" this season after Castro was placed on administrative leave on July 16 by MLB as it investigated the allegations against him.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Castro violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate," MLB commissioner Robert Manfred, Jr. said.

Castro's suspension, which begins Friday, also includes an undisclosed fine for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

The punishment also renders Castro ineligible for appearing in playoffs or the World Series this season.

Castro is also being required to "participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board," MLB said.

During his 12-year MLB career, Castro has played for the Chicago Cubs, the Miami Marlins, and the New York Yankees.