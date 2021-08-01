This scheme lets you mine bitcoin tax-free inside an IRA but may not pass muster with the IRS

Jorge Guillen | Twenty20

For years, the IRS has taken a chunk of crypto mining revenue from all U.S. taxpayers. But one company is now trying to help crypto miners shield mining gains from taxes by letting them transact within an individual retirement account, or IRA. But tax experts question whether the arrangement will pass muster with the IRS. Typically, when an individual mines for virtual coins, proceeds are classified as income by the U.S. government, and therefore, are subject to income tax. But not everyone has enough money in the bank to cover that crypto tax bill. Some have to actually sell their mined coins for dollars in order to cover the tax, which then triggers capital gains taxes if the bitcoin has appreciated in value since they first mined it. "American bitcoin miners are subject to double taxation," said Ryan Radloff, CEO of IRA custodian Kingdom Trust, which offers the Choice IRA. Choice specifically caters to savers looking to add crypto assets to their retirement portfolios.

Mining coin within an IRA

Radloff teamed up with hosting firm Compass Mining this week to offer customers an account that will allow them to mine bitcoin directly to their IRAs. The process is relatively simple. A customer first needs to buy mining hardware by using assets within their IRA. Radloff tells CNBC the equipment on offer ranges from $5,000 to $10,000 plus. Compass handles the logistics, from delivering those machines to data centers, to configuring and monitoring the gear. While the Compass miners overwhelmingly generate bitcoin, they do also make some litecoin and zcash machines available. "After the miner is in the IRA, the newly generated bitcoins are treated like rental property income or stock dividends from assets that you own in your IRA – meaning they do not count against your contribution," argued Radloff. Radloff says that if clients subsequently choose to sell, the capital gains taxes will be deferred or eliminated completely if done within the IRA. "You're not getting access to the rental income, it just goes directly to the self directed IRA," explained Shehan Chandrasekera, a CPA and head of tax strategy at CoinTracker.io, a digital currency tax software company that helps clients to both track their crypto across virtual wallet addresses and manage their corresponding tax obligations.

Not everyone is convinced