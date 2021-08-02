Amazon launches smart soap dispenser with timer to make sure you wash for 20 seconds

Amazon recently launched a smart soap dispenser that helps you make sure you're washing your hands right.

The $54.99 soap dispenser has lights on the top that slowly count down 20 seconds, so you know if you've washed your hands for the CDC-recommended minimum amount of time. It also works with Amazon Echo devices, which means you can set an Echo speaker to play music, tell you the weather, a joke, or something else every time you wash your hands.

It doesn't appear to offer Amazon's Dash replenishment service, which can automatically order more of a product -- in this case soap -- when it knows levels are running low.