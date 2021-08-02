The Dallas Cowboys are improving stadium cell coverage before fans return for 2021 season

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

The Dallas Cowboys are the latest National Football League franchise to add new antennas to their stadium in an effort to improve cellular connectivity and data speeds.

It's an example of how teams are preparing to host more fans during the 2021 season. And it could help solve a common problem for people at large venues: poor cell service, slow data speeds, or the inability to place and receive calls when thousands of people are trying to use the network at the same time.

The antennas are made by MatSing, which helps sports teams increase connectivity speeds at large complexes. The company declined to reveal specifics about its financials, but said they are "profitable" and grew "three times last year."

The Cowboys and network partner AT&T, which owns naming rights to the $1.2 billion venue, agreed to install 20 MatSing's antennas before the team's home opener on Sept. 27. Larsson didn't reveal how much the team spent, but the company's antennas range in price from $10,000 to $250,000. The equipment looks like massive golf balls that are located near the roof of AT&T Stadium.

In an interview with CNBC, MatSing CEO Bo Larsson said the company's antennas use less power than older models and can reach farther to help improve network coverage.