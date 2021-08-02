San Francisco, neighboring counties reinstate mask mandate amid delta variant concerns

A group of health officials in seven Northern California counties mandated masks in indoor public places on Monday afternoon, elevating a facial covering recommendation they issued in July to a requirement.

The coalition of officials—from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Sonoma Counties and the City of Berkeley—first advised residents to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status just over two weeks ago. Citing a surge in cases attributed to the highly contagious delta variant, the new mandate will take effect on Tuesday.

"Indoor masking is a temporary measure that will help us deal with the Delta variant, which is causing a sharp increase in cases, and we know increases in hospitalizations and deaths will follow," Dr. Naveena Bobba, San Francisco's acting health officer, said in a statement.

According to the CDC, Contra Costa County recorded 2,723 new cases over the past seven days, a spike of 53% from the week prior, and Sonoma County's case total increased 58% with 684 new coronavirus patients last week.