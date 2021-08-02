Despite national protection expiring, some states will continue banning evictions

Bill Oxford | iStock | Getty Images

State protections still in effect

To begin, at least four states – Massachusetts, Nevada, New York and Oregon – are temporarily banning evictions of those with a pending rental assistance application. If you haven't applied for the aid yet and are worried about eviction, you should do so as soon as possible, experts say. The National Low Income Housing Coalition has a state-by-state list of the 484 programs giving out the aid. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also has a new tool to help you apply for rental relief. If you're approved, you could get up to 18 months of your rent covered. Evictions are still banned in some places. Illinois' eviction moratorium will be in effect through August, and Maryland's until Aug. 15. The eviction ban in Hawaii expires on Aug. 6.

In California, where as many as 1.6 million renters may be in arrears, most landlords can't move forward with evictions until October. In Washington, D.C., landlords can't begin evictions again until Aug. 26, and only at that point if they'd filed the paperwork prior to the pandemic. In these cases, you must be given 30 days notice. Other evictions in D.C. can't resume until Oct. 12, and you must be provided with at least 60 days notice. New York has extended its eviction moratorium until September for tenants who've endured a Covid-related setback or for whom moving could pose a health risk. To qualify, renters must submit a hardship form to their landlord. Renters in New Jersey can't be kicked out of their homes until January. Other state policies are a little more complicated, but can help renters stay in their homes nonetheless.