Inflation pressure to test Bank of England's patience at key meeting, economists warn

Buses pass in the City of London financial district outside the Royal Exchange near the Bank of England on 2nd July 2021 in London, United Kingdom.

LONDON — Economists broadly expect the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee to raise its inflation forecasts on Thursday after two straight months of overshoots.

However, investors should not expect a hawkish shift, and economists at several major European banks are expecting the BOE to strike a cautiously optimistic tone while leaving its quantitative easing program and interest rate stance in place.

The U.K.'s consumer price index was up 0.5% month-on-month in June, the latest available reading, well ahead of consensus expectations and representing the highest annual acceleration since May 2018.

The BOE has projected that inflation will peak above 3% by the end of 2021 as the economy rebounds from its historic pandemic-induced decline in 2020. Yet, most policymakers are yet to see sufficient evidence that the inflation overshoots will be anything other than transitory.

"Reopening-related price spikes in various consumer services are combining with lingering supply chain disruption and energy base effects to drive a faster inflation rate than the Bank had pencilled in back in May," ING developed markets economist James Smith and senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet predicted Friday.

"We now expect CPI to peak around 3.5% later this year, compared to 2.5% as the Bank was forecasting back in May."

ING does not expect any wholesale changes to the Bank's medium-term growth outlook, which sees GDP reaching pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter. Smith and Bouvet expect the Bank to scale back its third-quarter growth forecast, however, to between 1.5% and 2%, down from 3.8%.

Daily new cases of Covid-19 in the U.K. have been in steady decline since a recent peak last month due to the surge of the highly transmissible delta variant. However, rising cases around the world and the lagged effect of England's total easing of containment measures may offer cause for caution with regards to any hawkish pivot. Economic activity took a hit in July as large swathes of the population were instructed to self-isolate due to the surge in cases.

"Ultimately this is [hopefully] going to be a temporary story, but the short-term disruption has effectively pressed pause on the recovery and may have tempered some of the consumer optimism that had emerged through the spring," they said.

Smith and Bouvet added that the Bank is unlikely to bring forward the end of its quantitative easing program, as advocated for by more hawkish members of the MPC. ING does not expect the first interest rate hike until early 2023, nor any hints regarding future rate hikes on Thursday.