Incident with multiple tankers in Gulf of Oman raises concerns in oil market

U.S. officials say they are still trying to determine exactly what's happening, but numerous reports say there's potentially one hijacked ship in the Gulf of Oman and the status of several others is unclear.

The situation occurred as tensions between the West and Iran have been rising, and as the U.S. and other world powers have been trying to reach a new deal with Iran over its nuclear program.

At a briefing, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said: "We are aware of the reports of a maritime incident in the Gulf of Oman. We are concerned. We are looking into it."

Price said this was part of a disturbing pattern of belligerent behavior from Iran "including belligerents in the maritime domain."

Price was referring to what military experts call a drone attack against a ship last week that killed a British crew member and a Romanian crew member aboard the ship Mercer Street.

Other U.S. officials say the situation is moving quickly, but it appears armed Iranian gunmen had boarded the seized tanker.

The incident has not moved oil prices, yet anyway. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for September settled down nearly 1% at $70.50 per barrel but they were off the lows of the day after the reports.

Lloyds List reported that the Panamanian flagged Asphalt Princess was the ship that was reportedly seized by armed men. The British Navy earlier Tuesday had warned of a "potential hijack" in the Gulf of Oman, and the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations warned ship operators that "an incident is currently underway" off of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, according to news reports.