Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lyft, Match, Robinhood and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Lyft — The ride sharing company's stock gained more than 1% after it reported quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates. The company said demand continued growing in July even with heightened Covid-19 cases. Lyft reported a loss of 5 cents per share, compared to Wall Street forecasts of 24 cents per share.

Caesars Entertainment — Shares of the gaming and hotel chain jumped 4% following its quarterly earnings report. Caesars reported earnings of 34 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates by 52 cents, and revenue of $2.5 billion, also beating expectations. The company attributed its growth to a strengthening of the Las Vegas market as well as continued strength in regional markets.

Activision Blizzard — The maker of "Call of Duty" and other video games saw its shares rise 3.9% following its second-quarter earnings report. The company reported 91 cents per share and $1.92 billion in revenue, both of which beat analysts' expectations. On Tuesday morning, the company announced president J. Allen Brack is leaving amid a harassment lawsuit against the firm.

Match Group — Online dating company Match's shares fell about 3.7% after it reported weaker than expected earnings, despite showing strong sales growth in the U.S. amid a recovering dating scene. Match — whose portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid — reported 46 cents per share for the quarter, falling below Wall Street forecasts by 6 cents.

Robinhood — The newly public Robinhood stock is up about 4%, extending its rally from the regular trading session. Robinhood went public last Thursday on the Nasdaq, opening at $38 per share, and fell 8% on its first day. On Tuesday the stock soared 24.2% to $46.80 per share.