Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; private survey on Chinese services activity ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade, as investors look ahead to the release of a private survey on China's July services sector activity. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.18% in early trade while the Topix index shed 0.14%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.25%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.16%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.16% higher. Looking ahead, the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index for July is set to be out at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.82% to a new record closing high of 4,423.15 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 278.24 points to 35,116.40. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.55% to about 14,761.30.

