Budget carrier Frontier says delta variant drives bookings lower

Air travel bookings have weakened because of the fast-spreading delta variant of Covid-19 said Frontier Airlines on Wednesday.

"Within the last week, we have noted softening in the level of bookings over seasonal norms that we believe is directly related to the increased COVID-19 case numbers associated with the Delta variant," the carrier said in its first quarterly statement since going public earlier this spring. "The impact of the Delta variant on bookings, and the duration of that impact, are difficult to predict."