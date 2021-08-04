Mexico sues U.S. gun companies, alleging 'massive damage' that is 'destabilizing' to society

Mexican Soldiers guard a crime scene where a man was killed by gun fire in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 21, 2019.

The Mexican government on Wednesday sued several U.S. gun manufacturers, alleging that they contribute to illegal gun trafficking to Mexico.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Boston. Among the defendants named in the suit are Smith & Wesson, Barrett Firearms, Beretta U.S.A. and Colt's Manufacturing Company.

The companies did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

The gun manufacturers are accused of negligent business practices that facilitate smuggling guns to Mexico and cause "massive damage" to the country. The lawsuit alleges that they knowingly supply the criminal gun market in Mexico in particular, saying the companies' military-style guns often end up in the hands of drug cartels and other criminals who harm civilians and government personnel.

Mexico reported historically high homicide rates in recent years, which the lawsuit alleges is driven in part by weapons trafficked from the U.S. in violation of Mexico's gun laws.

"The consequences in Mexico have been dire. In addition to causing the exponential growth in the homicide rate, Defendants' conduct has had an overall destabilizing effect on Mexican society," the lawsuit alleges.

The Mexican government seeks compensation for the financial toll and bloodshed caused by the defendants' alleged unlawful conduct. Mexico Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said at a press conference Wednesday that the government is seeking an estimated $10 billion, Reuters reported Wednesday.