Private companies added 330,000 jobs in July, according to ADP, far short of the 653,000 estimate

Job creation at private companies tumbled in July as fears mounted over the spreading Covid-19 delta variant, payroll processing firm ADP reported Wednesday.

Employers added 330,000 positions for the month, a sharp deceleration from the downwardly revised 680,000 in June. It's also well below the 653,000 Dow Jones estimate. June's final total fell from the initial estimate of 692,000.

July's job growth was also the smallest gain since February.

"The labor market recovery continues to exhibit uneven progress, but progress nonetheless," ADP chief economist Nela Richardson said. "July payroll data reports a marked slowdown from the second quarter pace in jobs growth."

Markets fell after the report, with Dow futures down nearly 120 points and most government bond yields pulling back.

According to ADP, the biggest job gains for July again came in leisure and hospitality, which added 139,000 payrolls. Education and health services added 64,000 while professional and business services increased by 36,000.

Goods-producing industries contribute just 12,000 to the total, with manufacturing up 8,000. Natural resources and mining gained 3,000, and construction added just 1,000 new positions.