Simone Biles' return helped Tokyo Olympics viewership, but the average stays at 16.8 million viewers

The Tokyo Olympics averaged 17.4 million total viewers for Tuesday's coverage, and NBCUniversal's overall primetime average remained at 16.8 million viewers across its platforms, the media company announced Wednesday.

Gymnastics star Simone Biles' return to competition Tuesday morning and helped lure viewers. Biles withdrew from events last week, citing mental health concerns, but returned to capture a bronze medal in the women's balance beam on Tuesday. Biles, 24, now has seven Olympic medals, which ties Shannon Miller for most among U.S. Olympic gymnasts.

NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC, noted TV-only viewership drew 16.8 million viewers on Tuesday. The beginning of track and field competitions also helped, and U.S women's soccer and U.S. men's basketball were two of the main attractions for the Tokyo Olympics earlier in the week. The U.S. women's team fell to Canada, 1-0, and knocked out of the Games. That contest ended early Monday morning. The men's victory over Spain in the knockout round (quarterfinals) was shown on NBC's streaming service Peacock and finished around 2 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday.

The Tokyo Games recovered from low ratings during the opening ceremony event, which attracted roughly 17 million viewers. The opening weekend included 19.8 million viewers for July 25 coverage, which featured the U.S. men's basketball team losing to France.

But numbers started to decline after that as viewership last Friday averaged 15.5 million viewers across TV and streaming. However, viewers streamed roughly 3 billion minutes of Tokyo Olympics content across its platforms including Peacock, and NBCUniversal estimates that total will surpass the 2016 Rio Olympics, which streamed 3.3 billion minutes.

If advertisers fail to get impressions negotiated, they receive make-goods -- inventory in other NBC programming. Historically, the Summer Olympics has been a massive draw for viewers. In 2016, the two-week event attracted an average of 27.5 million viewers across all NBC platforms. The 2012 Games in London attracted roughly 31 million viewers, and the 2008 Beijing Olympics averaged 27 million viewers.